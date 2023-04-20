Qlik and HARMAN Expand Trusted Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / HARMAN:

Recently at QlikWorld 2023, Qlik® and HARMAN®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced an expanded strategic relationship to deliver joint solutions for HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) customers. Extending the proven Qlik-based solutions HARMAN has developed for its own use, these integrated Data and Analytics Solutions using Qlik and HARMAN capabilities will help customers streamline, simplify and modernize enterprise operations.

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions Chief Product Officer, Dr. Jai Ganesh and Senior Director Digital, Analytics, Annette Jonker will join Qlik CEO Mike Capone during his mainstage keynote address to share how the companies are expanding their trusted partnership to bring the power of data insights to the HARMAN ecosystem of customers and partners.

HARMAN sells nearly 5,000 finished goods, produced among 10+ manufacturing plants, created from over 12,000 components that are sourced from over 2,000 suppliers. Like many other companies with extensive supply chains and internal operations, HARMAN needs access to accurate near real-time data to manage fluctuating demand and ensure effective data-informed decisions across the organization. With data integration and analytics through Qlik, HARMAN's teams can confidently develop a single source of data truth to quickly align priorities, connect cross-functional teams and deploy agile development to manage the changing nature of market conditions.

"We've been on a significant digital transformation journey the past few years, and effectively deployed Qlik to drive our internal data-driven decisioning. With Qlik, we have the data we need to get answers in minutes, allowing us to quickly pivot while still effectively managing different aspects of our business," said Nick Parrotta, President - Digital Transformation Solutions & Chief Digital and Information officer (CDIO) at HARMAN. "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Qlik to provide an enhanced experience backed by data and analytics to our enterprise customers, that can potentially improve their performance and drive business results."

HARMAN has utilized Qlik as a central element in building a strong data and analytics foundation across the business. One key example is the Qlik-powered Helix Analytics Experience Platform. A self-serve analytics enablement platform, Helix helps HARMAN's cross-functional teams quickly and effectively collaborate, allowing for rapid response to changing conditions while limiting manufacturing disruption. HARMAN also effectively activates key enterprise data from sources like SAP for stronger decisioning with Qlik Data Integration. With Qlik Data Integration, HARMAN seamlessly feeds data from any source into its Snowflake data cloud to blend internal and external data more easily for deeper insights. This provides a clear and accurate picture of capacity and resources to efficiently forecast and meet fluctuating customer demand. It's these learnings and successes that HARMAN plans to deploy with Qlik to its Digital Transformation Solutions customers.

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit with over 7,000 professionals that bring deep expertise in AI/ML, cloud computing and advanced analytics to hundreds of clients through solutions that make everyday lives richer, easier and more efficient. In partnering with Qlik, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions will modernize its platform by integrating AI-powered recommendations, big data scalability, embedded visualizations, analytics and governed self-service for a broader range of enterprise customers.

"HARMAN is an amazing example of the type of relationship we're building with more and more customers, working together to bring the power of data and analytics to a larger ecosystem of their partners and customers," said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. "We're excited about our journey with HARMAN in helping them activate their data across their teams as well as in their solutions to drive performance and revenue."

About Qlik

Qlik's vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action.?By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships.?Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

ABOUT HARMAN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers - through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.?? To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

