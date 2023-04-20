Sappi North America: Sappi Opens 2023 'Ideas that Matter' Call for Entries

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced the call for entries for its 2023 Ideas that Matter grant program, welcoming projects from designers and creatives that positively impact people, communities and the planet. For more than two decades, the grant program has celebrated the power of print design by supporting projects created to address social issues.

Grant applications should focus on addressing social justice, environmental, healthcare and community issues, among other critical and timely societal concerns. Entrants are asked to align submissions with at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and are required to submit projects that incorporate wood-fiber solutions, such as paperboard packaging or graphic papers.

"Sappi's mission is to harness the power of trees to help build a thriving world, and we believe it's equally important to work with people and organizations who share our values to drive positive social impact," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications, Sappi North America. "For over 20 years, our grantees have incorporated sustainable paper-based solutions to support the work of nonprofits around the globe. All projects help advance local communities while aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, which are also key pillars to Sappi's business and sustainable practices."

Ideas that Matter is the only grant program of its kind in the paper and packaging industry and is a key part of Sappi's corporate social responsibility efforts. Since 1999, the program has provided over $14 million to support over 500 projects that change lives, communities and, ultimately, the planet.

Selection Criteria and How to Enter

Ideas that Matter proposals are evaluated on creativity, potential effectiveness and ability for distribution and implementation by an annually selected, independent panel of judges who are influential in the design and design for social impact industries.

The Ideas that Matter call for entries is open to individual designers, design firms, agencies, in-house corporate design departments, design instructors, individual design students and design student groups. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000 USD per project. Each application must include an IRS 501 (c) 3 letter or Canadian equivalent of the applicant's nonprofit organization.

Entrants have until July 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST to submit their application via the online portal.

To learn more about Ideas that Matter and view previous winners, visit: https://www.sappi.com/sappi-ideas-that-matter.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

