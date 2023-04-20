Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 avril/April 2023) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every eight (8) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 2,802,956 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on April 21, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour huit (8) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 2 802 956 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 21 avril 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Tradin g on a Consolidated Basis/ Négociation sur une Base C onsolidée : Le 24 avril /April 2023 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 25 avril /April 2023 Anticipated Payme nt Date/Dat e de Paiement Prévue : Le 24 avril /April 2023 S y mb ol/ Symbole : SE NEW /NOUVEAU CUSIP : 87039X 30 7 NE W/N OUVEA U ISIN : C A 87039X 30 7 6 Old / Vieux CUS I P & ISIN : 87039X208/C A87039X2086

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.