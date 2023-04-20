Champagne Bollinger hosts Coronation celebrations at the Bollinger Burlington Bar and Launches Coronation Afternoon Treat Menu

LONDON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Bollinger hosted a regal Coronation celebration at the Bollinger Burlington Bar, Mayfair, in partnership with Illustrated London News (ILN) to unveil the first portrait released of His Majesty King Charles III, since the change of reign, which will be showcased exclusively in the Bar's window during the Coronation period. The private gathering was the first occasion when the original painting was presented to an audience.

The portrait, painted in oils by Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST) Scholar, Alastair Barford, who was at the celebration, was commissioned by ILN and appears on the cover of "TheIllustrated Coronation Edition", for those not able to visit the Bollinger Burlington Bar to view the portrait. The portrait was unveiled to the impressive sights and sounds of the London Scottish regimental band, which helped to get everyone into the Coronation mood. Guests at the celebratory evening were greeted with a glass of Bollinger Special Cuvée served en Jeroboam, to toast His Majesty and were amongst the first to see the magnificent Coronation installations that were unveiled that day in Burlington Arcade. The special installations include archival imagery of the Champagne Bollinger Royal Warrant history, dating back to the first royal appointment in 1884 by Queen Victoria, celebrating almost 140 years of continuously holding this prestigious honour, a recognition greatly treasured by the Bollinger family.

Champagne Bollinger will be commemorating the historical occasion with their take on the quintessentially British afternoon tea, with an exclusive Coronation Afternoon Treat menu, created in collaboration with fellow Royal Warrant holder, patisserie chef Didier Merveilleux, who presented some of the delicacies on the evening. The Afternoon Treat menu, paired with a glass of Bollinger Special Cuvée, will be available exclusively at The Bollinger Burlington Bar for a limited period, 27 April to 14 May and will be served on stunning Thomas Goode & Co tableware, the tertiary Royal Warrant holder, making it a tasting experience of truly royal standards. Champagne Bollinger will be making a donation to QEST for each afternoon tea sold in recognition of the charity's work in supporting excellence in British craftsmanship.

Victoria Carfantan, Director of Champagne Bollinger UK & Global Partnerships says: "As a Royal Warrant holder since 1884, Champagne Bollinger were delighted to bring so many partners and friends of the brand together to raise a toast to His Majesty King Charles III to celebrate his Coronation. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Bollinger Burlington Bar in the coming weeks to indulge in the Champagne Bollinger Coronation Afternoon Treat, a true one-off experience, created by Royal Warrant patisserie chef Didier Merveilleux."

Lisa Barnard, Chief Executive of Illustrated London News, commented: "ILN was delighted to co-host this event and celebrate the magnificent new portrait we commissioned of The King by the talented artist Alastair Barford and The Illustrated Coronation Edition. What better than to toast this with a glass of Bollinger on the day of the unveiling of the splendid Coronation decorations in Burlington Arcade?"

The Bollinger Afternoon Treat Menu will be exclusively available at The Bollinger Burlington Bar from 27 April to 14 May priced £125/pp and includes a glass of the House's signature Bollinger Special Cuvée.

