Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor to Offer On-site Evaluations at Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival April 22-23 at Pocono Raceway

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that PrestoDoctor will give on-site evaluations at the 9th annual Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival, Pocono 420, at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on April 22-23.

"Attendees seeking a medical cannabis recommendation will be able to complete their medical evaluation quickly and easily at the festival," stated COO Rob Tankson. "During events, we integrate our proprietary technology to expedite the signup and application process while maintaining our commitment to privacy. PrestoDoctor has completed well over 100 in-person events to date."

Guests have access to hundreds of vendors, dozens of food trucks, discussion panels, live music, and infield camping for cars and RVs.

PrestoDoctor is a Green Sponsor for Pocono 420.

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Texas and Louisiana. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 20,000 5-star reviews.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiary PrestoDoctor®.

