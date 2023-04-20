Pulsate is pleased to announce its integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program partnership.

The Pulsate platform enables credit unions and community banks to grow wallet share and deepen member relationships in the mobile channels. The integration makes Pulsate's mobile-first platform available within Q2's Digital Banking Platform, enabling Q2 customers to drive member engagement, conversions, and revenue through data-driven personalized, relevant, and localized mobile communications.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their customers.

Pulsate uses in-depth data to segment and profile consumers and match them with the right product and service offerings. It intelligently triggers these personalized messages to be delivered to consumers, in the mobile channels, at the right time and in the right place, increasing engagement rates. Leveraging real-time behavioral analytics, Pulsate follows consumers on their decision-making journey, automating the delivery of next-best messages based on real-time actions, which increases conversion rates and revenue.

"We are delighted to now be able to offer our solution through Q2's Digital Banking Platform, enabling financial institutions to optimize revenue and engagement through their mobile marketing channels. The financial service sector has a 79% opt-in rate for mobile marketing, the highest across all industries and 72% of consumers say that the personalization of communications in this channel is a key factor in their choice of financial providers and products" says Sarah Martin, CEO Pulsate.

"With Pulsate, financial institutions can now harness the opportunity that mobile marketing presents in a highly personalized and relevant way for their consumers. Existing customers report a 28x improvement in response rates when using Pulsate for mobile marketing compared to generic banner ads, traditional mobile and email marketing tactics."

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile first, personalized member engagement platform. The platform enables customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their mobile channels with data driven personalized, localized, and relevant mobile marketing communications.

Pulsate works with over 250 credit unions and community banks reaching 19 million consumers. The company's investors include CMFG and Pulsate is partnered with the CUNA Mutual Group. To learn more please visit www.pulsatehq.com

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

