Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
20.04.23
12:06 Uhr
100,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,50100,0018:59
99,50100,0018:59
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 17:26
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Grants Now Available to Support Environmentally Beneficial Projects

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

As we celebrate Earth Month, Entergy remains steadfast in our commitment to creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for our customers and communities. Now in its 22nd year, Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund, or EIF, is a component of our business strategy. The EIF provides $1 million in shareholder-funded grants each year to support environmental projects and solutions that benefit our region.

"Since 2001, our fund has awarded nearly $42 million in Entergy shareholder contributions to support environmentally beneficial projects and programs across our service area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas," said Kelli Dowell, director of environmental policy. "We're proud to partner with community organizations to reduce environmental risk and ensure a cleaner, brighter tomorrow for our communities."

Do you have a project idea that promotes conservation, energy efficiency or delivers environmental benefits? Submit your proposal for funding consideration through this 2023 request for proposal. All proposals must be received by midnight Central time, May 31, 2023.

Our Sustainability and Environmental Policy organization manages the EIF, evaluates project proposals, solicits approval from company leaders and awards funding to the most impactful project ideas.

Funding will be granted to proposed projects based on:

  • Potential to create environmental benefits.
  • Projects within the utility service area will be given preference.
  • Project quality.
  • Proponent's standing, reputation and co-party risk.
  • The likelihood that a project will not move forward without EIF funding.
  • Cost.
  • Marketing and public relations opportunities.
  • Project-specific terms and conditions.
  • Uniqueness, innovative quality or opportunity to expand into self-funding projects.

View our 2022 awarded grant recipients here. For more information on Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund, email EIF@entergy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750408/Entergy-Grants-Now-Available-to-Support-Environmentally-Beneficial-Projects

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.