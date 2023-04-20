Highlights
- Solis has 42 mining concessions and applications totalling 32,400 Ha in prospective areas of Southern Peru, 17 concessions fully granted with a further 25 currently being processed.
- New target areas now identified on both Ilo Norte and Ilo Este through processing and interpretation of new remote sensing Worldview-3 data in conjunction with historic data sets.
- Extensive historic dataset recently acquired, data includes airborne geophysics plus ground magnetics and geochemistry for updated interpretation and review.
- Boots on the ground with field season now commencing, follow up ground checking of recently identified remote sensing anomalies and field mapping at Ilo Este, Cinto and Ilo Norte.
- Areas to be identified for potential drilling will lead to submission of environmental permitting applications.
- Exploration season commencing in Peru.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the commencement of the field season in Peru. Recently acquired and interpreted Worldview-3 remote sensing data has identified numerous targets to follow up on the Ilo Este, Ilo Norte, and Cinto project areas and the expansion of the Solis tenement portfolio with the addition of a further 17 mining concession applications since November 2022.
Executive Director Matthew Boyes quoted:
"It's great to see exploration commencing again in Peru on what I see as a very large and prospective land position. There has been a considerable amount of ground acquired by major copper producers and developers close to and around our Cinto and Ilo projects demonstrating the importance of expanding large land position in what we consider to be a significantly unexplored region within this major copper bearing district. I look forward to moving into the next phase of exploration and continuing to add value to our Peruvian assets while we look to grow and advance the Brazilian lithium portfolio."
Peru Copper Projects
Ilo Este
Recently acquired Worldview-3 ("WV3") remote sensing data has been processed and interpreted and resulted in the delineation of a large high priority area never drill tested. The focus on previous campaigns of drilling was targeting zones of argillic alteration and porphyry dykes towards the eastern border of the Ilo Este tenement. The newly acquired higher resoultion WV3 remote sensing data, however, has identified an area approximatley 500m to the west of an historic drill hole IE-DDH-005-15 with a moderate to strong phyllic alteration halo approximately 2km by 1.5km in size with associated jarosite alteration.
The team is now mobilising to site and will commence follow up ground checking and surface sampling of the area to better locate and target drill sites which will commence subject to obtaining the environmental permits scheduled for Q1 2024.
Figure 1: Worldview-3 remote sending alteration model overlain on topography
and regional geology at Ilo Este
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/163174_picture%201.jpg
Additional Tenement pegging
Solis has continued to grow its footprint in Peru with the pegging of additional mining applications in the areas adjacent to the Ilo Norte and Kelly project areas. These additonal applications increase the total project area to approximately 32,400 hectares (42 mining concessions) in a highly prospective district which has attracted significant interest from major copper producers such as First Quantum and Southern Copper - the latter owning major infrastructure and processing facilities in the region.
Figure 2: Newly applied exploration concessions and existing concessions in Solis Portfolio Peru
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/163174_picture%202.jpg
About Solis Minerals Ltd.
Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company recently acquired a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 24,800 ha, and holds a 100% interest in 32,400 ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.
This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Fred Tejada, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).
Competent Person Statement
The information in this ASX release concerning Geological Information and Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Anthony Greenaway, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Greenaway is an employee of Solis Minerals Ltd. and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the exploration activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Greenaway consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Greenaway has provided his prior written consent regarding the form and context in which the Geological Information and Exploration Results and supporting information are presented in this Announcement.
All information about exploration results that were previously released to the market is appropriately referenced in this document.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163174