- Business growth in 2023 following an historic year in 2022
- Acquisition of a 66% stake in the capital of the company Markleen
Regulatory News:
SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER) (Paris:SEFER), a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today announces its revenues for Q1 2023.
Sébastien Baril, Chairman of the Management Board of SergeFerrari Group, comments: "Despite a record base of comparison and a still unstable environment, SergeFerrari Group shows an increase in its activity level. The Group thus confirms its trajectory and resilience thanks to the commitment of all its teams and the market's confidence in our products. In addition, at the beginning of the year, with the acquisition of Markleen, we are continuing to implement our external growth strategy to extend our positioning within the value chain. Markleen will contribute to the development of our innovative solution offering to make a positive contribution to current and future environmental challenges. In 2023, we will focus on maximizing our presence in our strategic markets through continuous innovation and focus on our HRse policy "Act now to build a better tomorrow"."
Revenue breakdown by region (unaudited)
(€ thousands)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Ch. at current
Ch. at constant
Europe
64,770
60,558
+7.0%
-2.1%
Americas
9,276
7,582
+22.3%
+16.8%
Asia Africa Pacific
10,777
10,922
-1.3%
+1.0%
Total revenues
84,823
79,062
+7.3%
+0.2%
Q1 2023 performance
Q1 2023 revenues amounted to €84.8million, up 7.3% at current consolidation scope and exchange rates, and up 0.2% on a like-for-like, compared to the very dynamic first three months of 2022 (23.4% growth versus Q1 2021).
This positive Q1 results from:
- A price-mix effect that continues to contribute to sales growth, up 11.8% (or €9.3 million);
- A volume effect of -11.5%, mainly due to the maintenance of the arbitration policy production in favor of higher margin products such as Tensile Architecture vs Modular Structures;
- A strong momentum from the 2022 acquisitions in Europe, consolidated from the second half of 2022, which contributed €5.6million in revenue over the quarter, representing a +7.1% contribution to business growth.
Over this period, the currency effect was +0.1%.
Further external growth to support value chain integration
During the Q1 2023, Serge Ferrari Group finalized the acquisition of a 66% stake in the Spanish company Markleen, an engineering and manufacturing company using innovative membranes specializing in effluent and pollutant collection systems in the maritime sector. Markleen had a revenue of around €6 million in 2022 and employs 45 people. The company is also already active in covering elements for biogas production in mechanizers and in closed cages for fish farming
Following the acquisition in 2022 of MSE and DCS, companies specializing in the design and implementation of mechanization domes, SergeFerrari Group is continuing to develop its Solutions business, which has strong development potential to support its growth trajectory.
Outlook
Following a Q1 in line with the company's business plan, the Group confirms its 2023 objectives, i.e. an increase in its revenue and a maintenance of its operating profit compared to its historically high level of 2022.
Combined General Meeting of April 19, 2023
The shareholders at the General Meeting voted on the resolutions presented by the Management Board in accordance with its recommendations.
The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.40 per share for the financial year 2022, to be paid on April 28, 2023.
New geographical breakdown
As of 1er January 2023, the company has changed its organization by geographical area to monitor its commercial performance.
The quarterly revenues figures for 2022 have been restated below to reflect this new organization.
(€ thousands)
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
2022
Europe
60,558
66,851
53,993
63,826
245,227
Americas
7,582
9,498
10,854
9,089
37,023
Asia Africa Pacific
10,922
14,629
14,829
16,066
56,446
Total revenues
79,062
90,978
79,676
88,980
338,696
Financial calendar
Publication of the H1 2023 revenues on July 19, 2023, after market close
- Publication of the H1 2023 results on September 4, 2023, after market close
- Publication of the Q3 2023 revenues on October 18, 2023, after market close
ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP
Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.
In 2022, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €338.7 million, over 80% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). SergeFerrari Group shares are eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005665/en/
Contacts:
SergeFerrari Group
Philippe Brun
Executive Board Member
Valentin Chefson
Investor Relations
investor@sergeferrari.com
NewCap
Investor Relations Financial communication
Théo Martin Quentin Massé
Tel: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94
sferrari@newcap.eu