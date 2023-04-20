Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Openview, South Africa's First Satellite Free-to-Air Service, Launches Ultraview, a Pay-TV Bouquet Leveraging NAGRA Security Solutions



20.04.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Openview leverages NAGRA's broadcast security solution to deliver themed channels,

drive monetization and increase subscriber reach

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 20, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that Openview , South Africa's largest independent and free-to-air television service with over 3 million free-to-view subscribers, has extended its relationship with NAGRA to secure Ultraview, its new pay-TV offering. "NAGRA has played an instrumental role as a trusted partner in evolving our business from solely a free-to-air service to now including a paid option with Ultraview," said Khalik Sherrif, Group CEO at eMedia Investments. "Knowing that all of our channels, whether free-to-air or subscription-based, are protected is essential as we invest in new content to attract new audiences." With over 3 million free-to-view subscribers via satellite, Openview can securely offer Ultraview, its pay-TV bouquet subscription service, to creating new revenue streams while also increasing the value it provides subscribers. Currently offering two bouquets, PRIDE, comprised of two channels catering to the LGBTQIA+ community, and SPICE, comprised of two channels catering to the Indian diaspora, the operator has plans to launch a further two additional bouquets later this year. In addition to securing existing content, NAGRA provides Openview with a scalable solution that offers the option to range additional paid content as required over time. The approach ensures the secure availability of exclusive content made available as part of these bouquets or separately. New content could include additional pay-per-view content or pop-up channels and events. "We are proud to extend our partnership with Openview which demonstrates our mutual teams' desire to innovate together and use NAGRA solutions to drive and monetize change", said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at NAGRA. We wish OpenView enormous success with their new Ultraview proposition as they explore new business models and reach new audiences." Openview is operated by Platco Digital, part of the eMedia Group that operates commercial channel e-tv. For more information, visit, www.openview.co.za . For more information about NAGRA security offerings, please visit: https://dtv.nagra.com/scalable-service-protection About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com



