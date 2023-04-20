New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Neome, a new mental health app developed by entrepreneur and psychology enthusiast Daria Trutneva, has recently been launched, offering users an innovative approach to overcoming limiting beliefs. Neome provides users with interactive novels that simulate real-life experiences, enabling them to assume the perspective of the characters and examine the consequences of their choices. The app's underlying methodology is based on principles of cognitive-behavioral psychology, self-acceptance, and inner speech, all backed by scientific research.





Unlike traditional therapy, which may require multiple sessions, Neome provides instant feedback on users' choices, enabling them to see the potential outcomes of their decisions right away. This unique experience empowers users to take control of their lives and work towards their goals by overcoming limiting beliefs. The app's anonymous social network also fosters communication, facilitating personal growth and transformation through shared insights and discussions with others.

Neome is the brainchild of Daria Trutneva, who has already made a significant impact on the mental health landscape in Eastern Europe with her app Master Kit, which has transformed the lives of over 76,000 people worldwide. With Neome, Daria has set her sights on a global audience and relocated to California with her husband and four children to focus on the app and continue her mission to revolutionize the mental health industry on a global scale.

Daria is passionate about Neome's potential to transform countless lives by offering a novel approach to mental health that is both engaging and effective. "When you work on a startup like this with a bigger cause, it's important to put your heart and soul into it, setting aside the money question. For our team, it is important to be fans of our product and believe in it wholeheartedly. We truly enjoy what we do, and the thought of saving peoples' lives and changing them for the better is what really pushes us towards good results and success," she says.

Neome's innovative approach to mental health has the potential to revolutionize the industry and provide a new avenue for self-care. If you're interested in breaking through your limiting beliefs and achieving your goals, you can check out the Neome app on their website or contact Daria Trutneva for more information. check out the Neome App here.

