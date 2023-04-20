Consolidated sales of €75.4m, +15.8% at constant exchange rates, after application of IFRS 5

Updating of the Group's 2022-2023 guidance excluding Novastep (foot and ankle activities): sales of approximately €100 million and an EBITDA margin of between 26% and 27%

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (Paris:AMPLI), a leading French player on the surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the third quarter and first 9 months of its 2022-23 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical's CEO, said: "In the first 9 months of our 2022-23 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted sales growth, after application of IFRS 5 and corresponding solely to knee and hip activity, of 15.8%. Knee and hip activity notably grew thanks to the 19.1% increase in activity in France, which benefited from a positive sales dynamic and near-normal operating room availability, which wasn't the case during the first 9 months of the previous financial year

Consolidated 9-month sales

9M 2022-23 sales 31/03/2023 31/03/2022 ? at current

exchange rates ? at constant

exchange rates € thousands IFRS Knee and hip activity 75,417 64,565 16.8% 15.8% Sales post IFRS 5 75,417 64,565 16.8% 15.8% Feet and ankles (Novastep) 18,201 12,690 43.4% 36.1% Sales pre IFRS 5 93,618 77,255 21.2% 19.2%

Q3 2022-23 sales 31/03/2023 31/03/2022 ? at current

exchange rates ? at constant

exchange rates € thousands IFRS Knee and hip activity 30,209 24,378 23.9% 24.2% Sales post IFRS 5 30,209 24,378 23.9% 24.2% Feet and ankles (Novastep) 6,997 4,778 46.4% 43.5% Sales pre IFRS 5 37,206 29,156 27.6% 27.4%

For its consolidated annual accounts to June 30, 2022, the Group applied IFRS 5 by classifying foot and ankle activities as "Non-current assets held for sale". The Group's consolidated sales for the first nine months of its 2022-23 financial year thus correspond solely to sales generated by knee and hip activity. On April 3, 2023, Amplitude Surgical announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the sale of Novastep's activities. This operation remains subject to the approval of the competent regulatory authorities during the second quarter of 2023.

Over the first 9 months of its 2022-23 financial year (July 2002 March 2023), Amplitude Surgical recorded sales after application of IFRS 5 of €75.4 million, up 16.8% in actual terms and 15.8% at constant exchange rates. Group sales after application of IFRS 5 correspond to sales generated by knee and hip activity.

Activity in France was up by 19.1%, international distributors generated growth of 10.3% and the Group's international subsidiaries saw sales increase by 11.2% in actual terms and 6.6% at constant exchange rates.

In France, the Group benefited from a positive sales dynamic and near-normal operating room availability, compared with the first 9 months of the previous financial year (2021-22) that saw reduced operating room availability and the postponement of surgical procedures.

For international subsidiaries, the global performance increased but the level of activity varied by region: activity grew in Brazil, Benelux and South Africa but was down in Australia and Germany.

Group outlook

Following the press release of April 3, 2023 announcing the signing of a definitive agreement for the divestment of Novastep's foot and ankle activities, the Company has updated its 2022-23 annual guidance excluding foot and ankle activities. The previous guidance update in the press release of February 23 included figures from Novastep's activity. Based on the activity generated over the first nine months of its financial year and last quarter's sales activity indicators, the Company is now expecting, for its entire 2022-23 financial year to June 30, 2023:

sales of around €100 million for knee and hip activity; and

an EBITDA margin of between 26% and 27% for knee and hip activity.

Next press release:

2022-23 full-year sales, on Thursday July 21, 2023, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2022, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 460 employees and recorded sales of nearly 104.8 million euros (including foot and ankle activity and before application of IFRS 5).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005596/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

CFO

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98