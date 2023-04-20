Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

Lonza Increases Straight Bond by CHF 150 Million



20.04.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Basel, Switzerland, 20 April 2023 - Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel ("Lonza"), announced today the increase of the Straight Bond issued on 8 February 2023 by CHF 150 million, in line with its financing plan for 2023. The increment has the same maturity (6.5 years) and coupon (2.100%) as the initial issuance.



The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes. Key Data Issue Size 6.5-Year Bond: CHF 150 million



Expected Payment Date: 04 May 2023



Maturity: 12 September 2029



Issue Price: 98.961 percent



Redemption Price: 100 percent



Coupon: 2.100 percent p.a.



Joint Lead Managers: Credit Suisse AG, UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank About Lonza Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.?Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Lyle Wheeler

Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 79 154 9522

lyle.wheeler@lonza.com



