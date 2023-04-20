Slifer Smith & Framption Real Estate: Brooke Horan-Kates and Aaron Rabins' Rare Vail Colorado Trophy Estate Listing was Recognized in Luxury Publication Haute Living for being The Hidden Gem of Cordillera Valley Club

VAIL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Nestled in the tranquil Cordillera Valley Club, surrounded by thousands of acres of BLM land, lies a hidden gem that offers the ultimate luxury escape. It is no wonder that renowned luxury publication, Haute Living , wrote an editorial piece on how remarkable this property is. This trophy listing at 1 Spring Creek Lane in Vail, Colorado , is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that provides the best of both worlds - privacy and security, coupled with breathtaking architecture and state-of-the-art amenities.

Built on 1.6 acres of land, this legacy property boasts mesmerizing mountainous views of the Sawatch Range from every room, making it a haven for nature lovers. The home was designed by the renowned Vail custom home builder, Sandy Treat, and no expense was spared in its construction as it was originally crafted as the builder's personal residence. This home's layout and placement have been meticulously planned to offer unrivaled vistas and an unparalleled living experience amidst the pristine wilderness. The attention to detail is evident in every inch of this property, making it stand out from other luxury homes in the area.

The estate offers a full-size heated pool, a rare luxury in Colorado that makes all seasons enjoyable. You can also keep fit in the fully equipped gym, relax in the hot tub, or enjoy a movie in your personal theater. The custom-made pool table and the mini basketball court provide fun for all ages. And, for the wine enthusiasts, the wine cellar adjacent to one of two bars is the perfect spot to unwind.

The home's placement and floor plan were carefully thought out, ensuring the best views and unmatched experiences of living on the lap of nature. The separate owner's wing is so private that you can have guests fill the home and still enjoy your serene luxury retreat. The front door opens to floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the magnificent views of the Sawatch mountain range and a large fireplace that provides the perfect ambiance.

Located in close proximity to the charming town of Edwards and only a short distance from the prime fly fishing spots of the Eagle River, this magnificent estate offers unmatched access to nature's bounty. Adding to its convenience is its proximity to Eagle Airport, just a 20-minute drive away.

This luxury estate in the Cordillera Valley Club is a rare find that offers privacy, security, and lavish living all in one. With a price tag of just $10.4 million, compared to other resort areas like Vail Village and Beaver Creek, where homes cost between $15 million and $20 million, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the Vail Valley. This is the chance to experience the ultimate luxury escape in one of the most beautiful places on earth.

