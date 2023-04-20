Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions



20.04.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST





Media information - Annual General Meeting 2023 Zurich, 20 April 2023

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions

The 45th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today. The meeting was attended by 50 shareholders. A total of 70.50% of the Company's share capital was represented. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.

The proposed dividend payment of CHF 3.50 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The pay-out will take place on 26 April 2023. All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year. Maria Teresa Vacalli was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Articles of Incorporation were comprehensively adapted to the new Stock Corporation Law that came into force on 01 January 2023. The 46th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 25 April 2024 in Zurich. Contact for media and investors

Alexandre Müller, Investor Relations

Phone: +41 44 419 44 79 / Mobile: +41 (0)79 635 64 13

investor-relations@kardex.com

www.kardex.com

Agenda 27 July 2023 Publication Interim Report 2023

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 07 March 2024 Publication Annual Report 2023

Conference Call for Media and Analysts 25 April 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024

SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland 30 July 2024 Publication Interim Report 2024

Conference Call for Media and Analysts

Kardex- Corporate Profile Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistic solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire lifecycle of a product or solution. This begins with an assessment of customer requirements and continues via the planning, realization and implementation of customer-specific systems through to ensuring a high level of availability and low lifecycle costs by means of customer-oriented lifecycle management. Around 2'100 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex.



