National Leaders in Climate, Health & Justice Join the International Living Future Institute Board of Directors

SEATTLE, WAS / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / As demands for equitable action on climate change grow more urgent, four world-class leaders have joined the International Living Future Institute's Board of Directors. While each individual brings their own mix of talent and commitment, collectively they share a deep and abiding passion for addressing climate change, justice and health by transforming the built environment.

The four new board members are Mark Chambers, recently of the Biden-Harris Administration and currently a leader at Earth Alliance, Heather Henriksen, Harvard University's Chief Sustainability Officer, Julie Hiromoto, Principal at HKS, and Adrianna Quintero, a long-time energy and equity advocate.

"These phenomenal leaders join our organization at a pivotal moment, as we mobilize a community working towards a common vision on the biggest challenges of our time," said Lindsay Baker, CEO of the International Living Future Institute. "We've shown that a regenerative future is possible in hundreds of ways; now - with our board's inspiration and leadership - we will make it the norm."

Over the past decade, the Institute has served as an incubator for more than 180 regenerative buildings that have achieved certification. Individually, these examples cause ripples that show what's possible. Collectively, they envision a regenerative future.

Mark Chambers is a national environmental policy leader, advocate for social justice and licensed architect inspired by public service and lessons of collective action. Chambers recently joined Earth Alliance, a startup organization focused on accelerating the intersection between climate action and culture. Before that, he served the Biden-Harris Administration as the first Senior Director for Building Emissions and Community Resilience at the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

"I'm honored to join this board, because the Institute boldly supports the work of designers everywhere with its understanding of the inherent responsibility that the built environment has to be a source of inspiration, aspiration, and reflection," Chambers noted.

Heather Henriksen is the managing director of the Office for Sustainability at Harvard University. She has served in this capacity since 2008, advising the President and senior leadership on Harvard's university-wide sustainability strategy and policy, including its goal to be fossil-fuel-free by 2050 as part of the University's Climate Action Plan.

"As a leader in sustainable development, the Institute offers natural opportunities to leverage and inform work Harvard is doing to translate research and science into action, with the goal of creating scalable solutions in the built environment for healthier people and a healthier planet," Henriksen added.

Julie Hiromoto is a Principal and the Director of Integration at HKS, an interdisciplinary global design firm, where she leads efforts to embrace regenerative design. Recently, she represented 95,000 members of the American Institute of Architects in their first delegation to the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland (COP 26).

"The Institute is pushing our industry towards holistic, regenerative and integrated solutions for the built environment with a community of change agents who bring passion, technical know-how and advocacy to a future where we can all thrive," Hiromoto said.

Adrianna Quintero is a prominent thought leader and recognized expert on climate, clean energy, and the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the environmental space. She continues to lead efforts to secure a clean and equitable energy future to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change.

"The Institute's commitment to build a socially just and equitable world through their work with architects, engineers, manufacturers, builders, and others, helps to bring urgently needed solutions to scale," Quintero stated.

The Institute is excited to welcome these new board members as it also prepares for Living Future '23 , the organization's iconic annual event that will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. from May 3-5, 2023.

About the International Living Future Institute

The International Living Future Institute's mission is to cultivate a society that is socially just, culturally rich, and ecologically restorative. To do this, the organization envisions a Living Future and shows that it works better in practice and policy. The Institute is premised on the belief that providing a compelling vision for the future is needed to reconcile humanity's relationship with the natural world. The Institute's programs have shaped more than 55 million square-feet of real estate development across the United States and around the world. Learn more at http://www.living-future.org .

