Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The U.S. Continuing Education Market to Reach $93.25 Billion by 2028; ChatGPT Opening Up Enormous Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US continuing education market will grow at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2022-2027.





In the US, continuing education is a critical element of the licensing process. Most regulated professions require a certain level of education to acquire a license. Professionals in specialized fields must submit proof of continuing education for license renewal/re-licensures in several sectors. CE can be defined as any additional relevant education undertaken by professionals after receiving their initial license. Some professions, such as teachers, lawyers, healthcare workers, accountants, engineers, and others, require CE credits to accelerate their careers, thereby demanding CE programs and developing market growth across the US.

Industries are becoming highly complex and competitive. The U.S. is one of the leading industrialized countries in the world. The U.S. industries are known for the early adoption of new technologies and procedures, which can potentially transform the industry landscape. Workers should be mindful of new trends and patterns, from environmental concerns to social justice issues and cultural trends to transformative technologies. The burden and challenges for employers and employees are becoming diverse and complex, resulting in high demand for skilled workers as the competition among industries is rapidly increasing. Hence, courses in the U.S. continuing education market will be grounded in future demands. Contemporary challenges can help companies remain competitive and prepare their workforce for upcoming opportunities.

U.S. Continuing Education Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 93.25 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 60.52 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.47 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Delivery Mode, Profession, Providers, and CME by Healthcare Professionals Market Drivers Increased Competitiveness among Industries

Increasing Demand for Professional Development

Significant Developments in Healthcare & Engineering Industries

Implementation of Hybrid Delivery Platforms for Continuing Education

Significant Developments in Healthcare & Engineering Industries Creating Demand for Continuing Education in the US

Continuing education includes collaborations with several industries. Several industries in the US are constantly evolving with rapid space. The US population is known for the early adoption of new fields. Healthcare, engineering, and others are rapidly growing industries witnessing high competencies. On another side, lifelong learning in every field is becoming a vital factor that delivers lucrative market growth opportunities.

Healthcare has been one of the leading industries in the US for several decades; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly transformed it and witnessed changes in the industry landscape from research and development to care delivery. The COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the US healthcare sector with automation, digitalization, advancement, research and development, clinical practices, and technologies. As the healthcare field in the US grows exponentially, medical professionals have increased the demand for CME programs to tackle critical challenges in their specialty. In the US, most states require physicians and some other medical professionals to obtain CME credits to regularize and maintain their state medical licenses, as well as the majority of hospitals require a specified number of credits to maintain their privileges, which leads to increasing popularity and demand for CME programs in the healthcare field.

In 2022, Classroom Training Accounted for 42% Share of the US Continuing Education Market

In continuing education, attending classroom-based CE programs delivered by an expert instructor with many other learners in the same room allows more creativity and free-flowing thinking. Furthermore, prefer to learn in their workplace, where they can present ideas to others as they learn, which can further help enrich the learning experience. The preference for classroom learning is declining compared with online learning. Although in the US, most CE learners prefer classroom learning over other methods because classroom learning increases potential skills and knowledge development under expert surveillance. In addition, face-to-face/in-person CE learning experienced high penetration and is an accepted concept from long back across the US and the world. This significantly impacts the preference for delivery mode, with classroom learning being one of the methods experiencing high adoption by students compared with professionals.

ChatGPT is the Contributing High to the Development of Continuing Education

Implementing Al in continuing education opens the door for many opportunities, including Chatbot (ChatGPT), one of the emerging technologies with high potential to accelerate market growth in the United States. As continuing education continuously evolves, technologies are vital in helping professionals grow and learn. Chatbots can converse with professionals (humans), offering them assistance and information on broad educational areas. ChatGPT is one of the most innovative chatbot tools currently available with high potential. In the U.S. continuing education market, ChatGPT is helping to browse the internet to expand and update knowledge through associations, creative solutions, and new information about pressing problems.

Market Segmentation

Delivery Mode

Classroom Learning

E-learning

Regularly Schedules Series

Journals

Others

Profession

Healthcare Workers

Engineers

Accountants

Educators

Architects

Lawyers

Others

Providers

Educational Institutions

Educational Companies

Non-profit Organizations

Others

Continuing Medical Education Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global continuing medical education market size to reach USD 11.57 billion by 2026. The global CME market is expected to experience an increase in demand as the number of medical school graduates increases. Doctors and other medical professionals must continuously educate themselves on evolving developments within their practice throughout their careers.

U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. employee assistance program services market to reach $3 billion by 2027. The U.S. employee assistance services market is dominated by the demand for personal & work stress services, followed by mental health services.

E-learning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global e-learning market to reach USD 475.60 billion by 2027. The US, China, and India are among the biggest Edtech markets. With the rise of artificial intelligence and digitization, the online education business is undergoing a digital revolution and is expected to witness a boom in demand.

U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. continuing medical education market size is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2027. During COVID-19, the demand for physicians has gone drastically high. The physicians working in the outpatient ward for years were now supposed to handle the ventilator in the emergency room. Thus, skill gaps were required to be filled. Therefore COVID-19 supported the growth of the U.S. continuing medical education market.

