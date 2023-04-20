Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 21:02
Ordinary Experts and Cyber Security Cloud Inc. Join Forces to Enhance Web Application Security

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Ordinary Experts, a leading cloud computing firm, announced today a strategic partnership with Cyber Security Cloud Inc.'s product WafCharm, a cutting-edge solution that automates the AWS WAF operation and management. The partnership will provide clients with an integrated approach to web application security, leveraging WafCharm's advanced technology and Ordinary Experts' extensive expertise in cybersecurity.

WafCharm and Ordinary Experts

WafCharm and Ordinary Experts



As web applications continue to be a primary target for cyber attackers, organizations are looking for comprehensive solutions to mitigate the risks. By combining the capabilities of Ordinary Experts and WafCharm, clients will benefit from a complete web application security solution that is both effective and easy to manage.

"Partnering with Cyber Security Cloud Inc.'s WafCharm is a natural step for us as we aim to provide our clients with the most advanced and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions available," said Dylan Vaughn, CEO of Ordinary Experts. "We are excited to offer WafCharm's innovative web application firewall management technology as part of our cybersecurity services."

WafCharm's is an add-on product to AWS WAF designed to manage AWS WAF from a wide range of attacks, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other common vulnerabilities. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and behavioral analytics enable it to detect and mitigate new and emerging threats in real time.

"We are delighted to partner with Ordinary Experts, a recognized leader in cloud security," said Toshihiro Koike, CEO of Cyber Security Cloud Inc. "By combining our strengths, we can offer organizations a comprehensive web application security solution that is easy to deploy, manage, and scale."

The partnership between Ordinary Experts and WafCharm is effective immediately, and the integrated solution will be available to clients starting today. For more information about the partnership and the web application security solution, please visit https://ordinaryexperts.com/services/wafcharm.

About Ordinary Experts

Ordinary Experts is a cloud computing firm specializing in IaC cloud architecture, large-scale migrations, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and incident response. With a team of experienced AWS-certified professionals, the company provides customized cloud-native solutions to businesses of all sizes.

About WafCharm by Cyber Security Cloud Inc.

"WafCharm" is a service that can automate AWS WAF operations by leveraging over 2.3 trillion big data and applying appropriate rules for each environment. Complex rule setting and updating, which used to be done manually by security staff, can now be left to "WafCharm," thereby reducing operational man-hours. "Cyhorus," a cyber threat intelligence team, detects and responds to the latest threats as soon as possible. Advanced technical support based on the knowledge of signature customization is also provided.

"WafCharm" website: https://www.wafcharm.com/

Contact Information:

Ben Eggleston
Managing Partner
ben@ordinaryexperts.com
9494634204

SOURCE: Ordinary Experts

