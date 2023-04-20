Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
20.04.23
16:11 Uhr
13,265 Euro
-0,095
-0,71 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,23513,36523:00
13,24513,37522:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 22:26
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CNH Industrial: New Holland at Harper Adams University for "Farm of the Future: Net Zero in Practice"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture continues to inspire and inform others about the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation in agriculture.

Recently, New Holland and Bennamann were guests at "Farm of the Future: Net Zero in Practice." It was a first-of-its-kind event, dedicated to farmers, hosted by The Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) and held at Harper Adams University in the UK - one of the country's most prestigious agriculture universities.

The event promoted RASE's 2022 "Farm of the Future" report, which explores and seeks to understand the farm-level changes needed to meet the challenge of Net Zero by 2040.

Mark Howell, Alternative Energies Global Product Manager, New Holland Agriculture, spoke to participants at the event. He explained the technologies developed at New Holland's tractor plant in Basildon, UK, which is a Center of Excellence for Alternative Fuels.

New Holland displayed the multi-award winning T6.180 Methane Power tractor, with its recently updated Dynamic Command transmission. It is still the only methane fuelled tractor on the market. And participants had the opportunity to take it for a test drive.

New Holland and Bennamann also contributed practical insight on carbon reduction in farms, highlighting the real solutions and products already available on the market.

Mark Howell said: "Having completed my Engineering Degree at Harper Adam's I'm personally pleased to be back here and to have the opportunity to share how New Holland is contributing to the objective of a carbon neutral future in agriculture. It's an honour to bring the T6.180 Methane Power tractor and represent the teams who have worked on this product, which we believe is a real game-changer in the sector. Thank you to the Royal Agricultural Society of England and to Harper Adams University for this special invitation."

CNH Industrial, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

New Holland at Harper Adams University for "Farm of the Future: Net Zero in Practice"

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750491/New-Holland-at-Harper-Adams-University-for-Farm-of-the-Future-Net-Zero-in-Practice

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.