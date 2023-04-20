Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement financing that raised $100,000 in gross proceeds.

The offering consisted of 1,000,000 non-flow-through units. The units were priced at $0.10 each and consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant that entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for two years following the closing date of the offering.

The Company paid finders' fees totalling $5,400 in cash and 54,000 finders' warrants. Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 for two years following the closing date. All securities issued pursuant to this Offering will have a hold period expiring August 21, 2023.

Proceeds of the offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific greenstone belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes six properties in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and a seventh property in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

For additional information, please visit our website or you can download our latest investor presentation. You can also follow us on Twitter.

