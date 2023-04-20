First phase of optimization was focused on streamlining Colombian operations, resulting in a moving forward annualized cost reduction of CAD 5.0 million, representing overall cost savings of more than 45% compared to 2022 1.

Khiron has completed the wind down of its Colombian cultivation and extraction activities, to focus on its clinics business and its high-margin B2C medical cannabis model in Colombia.

Similar to the Company's European production model, Khiron Colombia will outsource the production of Khiron-branded medical cannabis products to a reputable contract manufacturer, resulting in higher operational margins.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (FSE: A2JMZC) ("Khiron" or the "Company"), today announces the completion of its first phase of business optimization in Colombia, to focus on its unique high-margin B2C business model, centered around its clinic operations.

The Company's focus in Colombia is to continue to generate demand through the increase of insurance coverage for medical cannabis in its ZereniaTM clinic network and expanding access to Khiron's medical cannabis products in other clinics and hospitals across the country.

At the same time, Khiron is reducing non-core, cash-intensive activities. As part of this initiative, the Company began wind-down of its cultivation and extraction operations in Colombia in early 2023 and has now ceased all its own upstream activities. As a result, the Company has reduced total direct labour headcount by more than 70% in Khiron Colombia SAS from June 2022 to April 2023, as well as a reduction in senior executive compensation and positions by more than 50%.

The Company has entered into a partnership with an accredited 3rd Party contract manufacturing organization (CMO) in Colombia to outsource the production of Khiron-branded medical cannabis products. Under this agreement, Khiron's partner has: i) purchased Khiron's extraction and laboratory equipment, ii) stored the Company's existing inventory of dried flower and full spectrum extracts to manufacture final product for the Company. In addition, Khiron's partner will distribute products to Khiron and Zerenia's patients across Colombia. Through this partnership, Khiron will also be able to leverage the partner's established network of over 300 hospitals and pharmacies across Colombia to increase product sales.

Moving forward, Khiron will continue to implement initiatives to simplify the Company's overall group structure in Latin America, focusing on business operations with a clear short-term positive cashflow outlook.

Alvaro Torres, CEO of Khiron, comments: "Since we started Khiron, our core focus has always been to generate patient demand with a unique B2C business model centered around our clinics and selling products at high margins. Our long-term intention has never been to be fully vertically integrated, but this was necessary for the Company to gain the first mover advantage and needed to become a leader in Colombia and Latin America. With this and upcoming optimization initiatives, we continue to demonstrate our strict discipline on spending while ensuring a proper growth trajectory. The partnership with our CMO ensures complete regulatory compliance, safety of our high-quality inventory, agile operations, and access to a strong network of pharmacies and clinics."

This is forward-looking information and based on a number of assumptions. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information". Based on cost opportunities identified by Khiron management. This target, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Khiron believes there is a reasonable basis for this target, such target may not be met. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the targets. Certain financial information included in this press release is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct financial information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

