Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 19, 2023 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 124,181,618 common shares, representing 64.67% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.
Fixing Number of Directors
The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|122,756,982
|99.99
|16,444
|0.01
Election of Directors
All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:
Outcome of
|Votes For
|%
|Withheld
|%
|Geraldine L. Greenall
|Elected
|120,019,562
|97.76
|2,753,864
|2.24
|William C. Guinan
|Elected
|121,258,383
|98.77
|1,515,043
|1.23
|Michael R. Shea
|Elected
|116,562,483
|94.94
|6,210,943
|5.06
|Neil G. Sinclair
|Elected
|121,429,228
|98.91
|1,344,198
|1.09
|Janet E. Vellutini
|Elected
|121,184,606
|98.71
|1,588,820
|1.29
|David J. Wilson
|Elected
|121,594,505
|99.04
|1,178,921
|0.96
Appointment of Auditor
An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:
|Votes For
|%
|Withheld
|%
|122,377,821
|98.55
|1,803,797
|1.45
Amendment to Articles of the Corporation to Amend Preferred Shares
A special resolution to approve the amendment to the articles of the Corporation to amend the Preferred shares, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|121,754,802
|99.17
|1,018,624
|0.83
Amended and Restated By-laws of the Corporation
An ordinary resolution to adopt, ratify and confirm the amended and restated by-laws of the Corporation, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|102,030,287
|83.10
|20,743,139
|16.90
