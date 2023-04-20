Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - SPARQ Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQX: SPRQF) (formerly, SPARQ Corp.) ("SPARQ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing with Canadian securities regulatory authorities of its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022.

An electronic copy of each document may be obtained on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

