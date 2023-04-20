Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it is now officially a participating organization operating under broker number 98 on both the TSX Venture and Canadian Securities Exchanges. This function will allow the investment dealer to facilitate institutional and retail trading.

"Our own broker number is an exciting development in the company's history. We've worked hard at growing our brand to reach this level of excellence and see this opportunity to scale our service commitment to clients," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities.

Since becoming and IIROC Regulated dealer in January 2020 Red Cloud has grown to become the preeminent global mining investment bank providing extensive coverage to explorers, developers, and junior producers. It works with more than 200 issuers globally providing cross-platform, comprehensive capital market services and market making support.

As a part of this offering the Company has

Led/co led 24 Bought equity financings for gross proceeds of C$341M

Acted as a finder on 213 non-brokered equity financings raising C$297M

Participated in 325 financings for aggregate proceeds of C$2.2B.

Over the last month, the company has traded more than 100M shares, making it one of the lead players in volume for its client base.

The official launch of the new trading number will be celebrated at the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 21, 2023. Tune in as we come together as a team, ringing the bell as we move into the next stage of accelerated company growth.

For additional information, please contact info@redcloudsecurities.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include: Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

