Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Saxon Capital Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SCGX) announced the company's entrance into the greenhouse produce growing industry by using its disruptive solar products that when integrated into a greenhouse, will provide passive solar electricity, thus reducing the cost of greenhouse operations. Agriculture is at the heart of the solution of the sustainability issue, contributing from the environmental, economic, and social sides. Almería Spain contains the largest concentration of greenhouses in the world. The Almeria greenhouses produce between 2.5 million and 3.5 million tons of fruits and vegetables per year.





Almeria, Spain's Greenhouses Cover Approximately 100,000 Acres

Energy Glass Solar photovoltaic glazing system has the ability to be optically clear, and additionally, offer various degrees of transparency. The glass or polymer produces continuous electricity from sunlight, diffused or ambient light. Energy Glass Solar product makeups include bullet, tornado, hurricane, earthquake or bomb resistant. Energy Glass Solar qualifies for the 30% Investment Tax Credit in the United States and may qualify for solar incentives world-wide.

Saxon has retained two leading experts in the world for greenhouse produce growing: Tecnova Centro Tecnologico (The Foundation for Auxiliary Technologies of Agriculture) for the analysis, certification, and validation of Energy Glass Solar, and Victor Sevillano of International Argo Solutions (Intagroglass) as a consultant on behalf of Saxon.

Energy Glass Solar will be undergoing a 5-month trial with the objective being for the evaluation of the agronomic effects produced by a photovoltaic pane during a tomato crop developed in a greenhouse. The trial will be developed in the facilities of Tecnova located in Almeria Spain.

Two experimental treatments will be evaluated during this trial, based on the use of photovoltaic panels installed in the cover of the greenhouse. Each experimental treatment will have three repetitions of 5 plants per repetition. The energy produced by the Energy Glass Solar will be metered and reported with each harvest.

ABOUT TECNOVA: Tecnova Technology Centre, a private non-profit R&D organization in Almeria, promotes applied innovation and technology development to improve the competitiveness and profitability of companies in the agribusiness sector. Tecnova has over 20 years of managing breakthrough innovations in agribusiness and works with more than 300 companies committed to change and innovation processes within their organizations. Tecnova is implementing 54 projects for private and public entities in the agribusiness industry. Tecnova Technology Centre has a state-of-the-art facility covering an area of 1.3 million square feet, including greenhouse technology, agro-robotics, crop production, post-harvest, and health and biotechnology, and they do it with responsibility, flexibility, and confidentiality.

Read more at: https://www.fundaciontecnova.com/





Tecnova Technology Centre, Almeria, Spain

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL ARGO SOLUTIONS (Intagros), International Agro Solutions is part of the Almeria agricultural ecosystem, working with and managing R&D projects with Universities, Research and Developments Centers, established companies and startups. The company specializes in the implementation and management of global crop projects with expertise in developing sales, marketing, and management strategies for investors, farmers, and entrepreneurs in agricultural projects. International Agro Solutions, with offices in Miami and Almeria, has a strong network of public and private entities focused on developing the greenhouse protective farming model and creating alliances between educational entities.



Read more at: https://intagros.com/

Mr. Sevillano: Victor Sevillano has worked with major organizations such as Akzo-Nobel, Sara Lee/Douwe Egberts, Nutrexpa, and The Palladium Group. He has assisted in launching over 100 new products and services within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and B2B markets. In addition, he has designed and managed over 50 mass media communication and PR campaigns, organized more than 35 international conferences and client events, and advised Companies and Government Entities in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, South America, and Europe in Corporate Strategy, Marketing Strategy, Brand Management, and Internal Organization Communication Strategies.

THE GREENHOUSE MARKET

The global commercial greenhouse market size accounted for USD 34.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around USD 78.9 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.52% from 2022 to 2030.





Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, 2021 to 2030 (USD Billion)

The commercial greenhouse market is expanding mostly due to rapid urbanization and a lack of available arable land. Additionally, the development of commercial greenhouses is a result of the shifting weather patterns that affect conventional farming. More control over the environment in which crops grow is provided through the use of greenhouse farming.

Consumers can grow flowers, fruits, vegetables, and transplants for planting in commercial greenhouses, which provide highly controlled and stable environments. Because of this, greenhouse plants can reliably produce despite regional temperature, soil, or terrain restrictions. In commercial greenhouses, plants are often produced in large quantities for consumers. Farmers have more control over the environment in which their crops grow because to greenhouse farming.

The vegetables segment hit market share of over 42% in 2021.

The fruits segment garnered market share of over 25.3% in 2021.

The flowers & ornamentals segment accounted market share of over 16.5%.

North America accounted highest market share of over 32.8% in 2021.

