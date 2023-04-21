In April, Bill Anderson of the United States took up his position on the Board of Management of Bayer AG. On June 1, 2023, he will be appointed CEO, succeeding Werner Baumann, who resigned one year earlier than the end of his contract due to pressure from dissatisfied investors. Anderson has enormous room for change, according to internal sources. It remains to be seen whether a breakup of the life science company would be a consequence of his appointment. Internally, such a move would lead to strong unrest and unsettle employees more than winning their trust in him as the new leader. The trained chemist is being diplomatic: He will spend the next two months "listening" and so far sees no consensus on the issue. Reporters learned this at Bayer's headquarters in Leverkusen, where Anderson gave a speech outlining his vision for the Company. He emphasized that he wants to focus on results and progress in science.

