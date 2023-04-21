Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2023

- Like-for-like GRI growth core portfolio +12%
- Wereldhave organization aligned with current asset base and LifeCentral strategy
- Wereldhave's fifth Full Service Center, Sterrenburg in Dordrecht, officially opened
- Full Service Center Tilburg awarded with the 2023 Kern annual development award
- New ERP system - backbone of our digital strategy - implemented, running stable and within budget
- Outlook for 2023 direct result per share (DRPS) for 2023 of € 1.65-1.75 reconfirmed
Attachment
- Trading Update Q1 2023 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/79510737-9d54-4584-b3ce-9fd2e7abffda)