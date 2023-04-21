Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 07:10
155 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2023

  • Like-for-like GRI growth core portfolio +12%
  • Wereldhave organization aligned with current asset base and LifeCentral strategy
  • Wereldhave's fifth Full Service Center, Sterrenburg in Dordrecht, officially opened
  • Full Service Center Tilburg awarded with the 2023 Kern annual development award
  • New ERP system - backbone of our digital strategy - implemented, running stable and within budget
  • Outlook for 2023 direct result per share (DRPS) for 2023 of € 1.65-1.75 reconfirmed

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
