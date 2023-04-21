Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: A1JBVH | ISIN: FR0011052257
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: ASTM: the process is ongoing

ASTM: the process is ongoing

Evry, 21April 2023:

The first phase of the balloting process, conducted within ASTM D02.J Subcommittee, resulted in the following:

- The required quorum was reached with 64.98% of votes cast among the 418 expert members in the aeronautical field.

- The rate of so-called "affirmative" votes is 98.98%, with only one "negative" vote recorded.

In accordance with the ASTM regulations, the Company is now entering the interaction phase with those who abstained with a comment or who voted negatively, and will provide them with additional information if necessary.

As a reminder, ASTM is in charge of the certification of all sustainable aviation fuels according to the ASTM D7566 standard which describes the fuel specification requirements and the maximum blending percentage with conventional fuels. This is a technical validation by the entire aeronautical community based on the analysis of detailed studies that required several years of work to ensure safe use in airliners worldwide.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

PRESS RELATIONS



Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com)



Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com)

Attachment

  • Global Bioenergies - ASTM - the process is ongoing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5892e970-7e92-4761-8e44-dab2aa435b1f)

