The key aim of LYOPAY Pro is to empower individuals and businesses with greater financial freedom and global economic opportunities, regardless of their geographic location.

LYOPAY Pro is built to provide users with a seamless payment experience that blends the traditional fiat currency system with the cutting-edge world of digital currency. This payment app opens the possibility of using cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to a global audience.

Mission

LYOPAY Pro's mission is to promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies through the buying, selling, and transfer of digital currencies, giving people access to using crypto in their everyday lives.

The app is equipped with a range of exclusive features, including digital payment services that are available 24/7. Thus the app also maintains a high level of transparency with its users, providing detailed information on all the fees and charges associated with its services.

LYOPAY Pro allows for multi-fiat and multi-crypto transactions, and users can access six IBAN accounts, each with unlimited balances. LYOPAY Pro also includes a crypto wallet that enables users to quickly and easily transfer funds between wallets and sell their crypto for traditional currencies.

Services

LYOPAY Pro supports different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, BAT, Paxos, USD Coin, and EOS.

LYOPAY Pro is not only a payment app, but also a platform that offers various services to its users. The app also includes a range of travel and concierge services too; personalized travel experiences, access to exclusive events, and VIP airport services are some of the features LYOPAY provides. LYOPAY Pro also offers rewards and discounts when users make purchases using the app.

LYOPAY Pro offers branded physical and virtual cards, including Explorer, Titan, Signature, and Excellence tier options. The Excellence card, the top-level option, is a solid gold card, delivered in an Italian handmade wooden box.

Users can purchase unlimited virtual cards and top them up via Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and LYOPAY Pro fiat wallets.

LYOPAY Pro allows easy money transfer and exchange with SEPA and SWIFT transfers and is compatible with USD, EUR, GBP, CNY, JPY, and PHP currencies.

Explore LYOPAY Pro

For more information about LYOPAY Pro, visit https://lyopay.pro/.

The app will soon be available on Apple Pay and Google Play. With LYOPAY Pro, individuals and businesses can become a part of the global economy and take advantage of new opportunities in the digital age.



