DJ MOOI Network Lists on MEXC, Increasing Accessibility for its Ecosystem

Chainwire MOOI Network Lists on MEXC, Increasing Accessibility for its Ecosystem 21-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Singapore, Singapore, 21/04/2023, Chainwire

MOOI Network, the blockchain ecosystem designed for game projects, is thrilled to announce the listing of its governance token, USDMOOI, on MEXC Global, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. The listing is scheduled for April 25 at 10:00 UTC and reflects MOOI Network's commitment to lowering barriers for new users and providing accessible options for engagement within its ecosystem.

Company Background

MOOI Network was created by POST VOYAGER, a subsidiary of Cocone, a Japan-based avatar styling & gaming social app developer with users across 74 countries. Over the past 14 years, Cocone's flagship projects have attracted over 130 million downloads and 4.7M monthly active users. Meanwhile, in 2022 the highest daily profit from selling digital beauty and fashion items topped USD1.7 million.

MOOI Network

With Cocone's roots in the Web2-based virtual world, MOOI Network was established to help the company's Web3 transition. Since the launch of MOOI Network on June 30th, 2022, POST VOYAGER and Cocone have built an outstanding portfolio filled with high-quality gaming titles and dapps, including MetaLivly, PKCL Twins, ClawKiss, and JANKEN. At the heart of the MOOI Network's economy is Jellyme, an NFT marketplace for blockchain-based games. Recently, the marketplace has seen a significant surge in popularity: according to DappRadar, the dapp's usage was up 7,312% in April, reaching 11,630 weekly active wallets.

Bringing Access to the MOOI Ecosystem

MOOI Network remains dedicated to its mission of creating an open and inclusive metaverse world that is accessible to users from all backgrounds. The listing of MOOI on MEXC is a significant milestone for the project, and MOOI Network looks forward to introducing more ways to grow and expand its ecosystem by offering users a convenient and user-friendly way to participate in MOOI Network's vision through the listing of MOOI on MEXC Global.

Recent Updates

Recently, MOOI launched the 'Space Flea Market' collection, featuring game items from Pokecolo, one of the Cocone's legendary avatar services. This collection has consistently ranked in the top-5 DappRadar NFT collectibles chart for over a month, attracting thousands of new users to the Web3 space. This success has propelled MOOI's marketplace, Jellyme, into the top 10 during March-April 2023, further solidifying MOOI's ability to attract and engage a growing community of users.

Further Plans

Currently, MOOI Network is actively preparing for Q2 with upcoming exchange listings, on-ramp features, and other product launches. Stay tuned for exciting updates as MOOI Network continues to expand its offerings. In the long run, MOOI aims to become a first-tier game-tailored ecosystem, attracting fun and high-quality services to join Web3 and build thriving play-and-own economies using MOOI Network.

About MOOI Network

MOOI Network is creating a sustainable metaverse world by onboarding metaverse, GameFi, dApps, and NFT projects in a seamless way, providing a crypto wallet, NFT marketplace, and swap all within its ecosystem. MOOI Network ensures bringing in projects that are high-quality and provides a seamless onboarding experience.

To learn more about MOOI visit:

Official website | NFT Marketplace- Jellyme | Medium | Discord | Twitter Contact Head of Business Planning Oleg Smagin POST VOYAGER ml_media@postvoyager.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1613101 21-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=23f4d463713684fd594d1fa81a2dc240

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e5d0abfcb0154d973165847afdadd465

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)