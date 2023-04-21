Germany added 2.65 GW of new PV capacity in the first three months of this year. In March alone, the nation's new PV additions hit 944 MW.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 9944 MW of new PV systems were registered in March. The figure marks a significant increase from February, when new additions hit 746 MW, and slight growth from March 2022, when newly installed PV capacity reached 916 MW. In the first three months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 2.65 GW, from around 1.97 GW in the same period a year earlier. Around ...

