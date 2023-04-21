The German solar manufacturer has transitioned all its production lines away from PERC modules in order to begin offering n-type modules to its partners.Soluxtec has announced that starting from week 16 in 2023, all its production lines have been switched in order to produce to the company's latest n-type PV module. As one of the first German / European PV module producers, Soluxtec is now ready to follow the strong demand of its customers for a high-class PV module that's made in Germany. At the beginning of Q4 in 2022, Soluxtec had already started to consider a switch from PERC to n-type PV ...

