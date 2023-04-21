A team at Colorado State University has proposed making thin-film solar cells from naturally abundant molybdenum disulfide. It has conducted a series of experiments to show that extremely thin films of molybdenum disulfide have unprecedented charge carrier properties.From pv magazine USA Most solar panels are made from silicon, a well-tested semiconductor material that is not without limitations. For example, silicon loses up to 40% of the energy it collects from sunlight in the form of heat waste. Researchers at Colorado State University are studying radical new ways to improve solar power and ...

