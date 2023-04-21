In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), OPIS' assessment for polysilicon produced outside of China, fell 1.33% week on week to a six-week low of $37.218/kg on April 18 (see chart). Market sentiment for the raw material turned more subdued in recent weeks, ahead of new capacity additions. China's new polysilicon manufacturers are expected to add a total of 150 GW of polysilicon output during the third and fourth quarter of the year, the impact of which industry ...

