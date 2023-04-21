211 projects were submitted for participation in the 2022 Fellowships sponsored by IBSA Foundation for scientific research. A record number of submissions was received for the tenth call for applications for this programme that rewards young talents from all over the world.

The annual Fellowship programme awards scholarships worth €30,000 each to young researchers under 40 from international universities and research institutes.

The call for applications for 6 new fellowships for 2023, now with an increased value of €32,000 each, is now open.

With 211 projects submitted, a record number of applications were received for the 2022 Fellowships sponsored by IBSA Foundation for scientific research, marking an important milestone for the tenth anniversary of the programme that rewards young researchers from universities and research institutes around the world.

The award ceremony for the 6 winning projects was held today in Lugano, at the IBSA cosmos plant; the six were chosen out of more than two hundred submitted by young researchers and were each granted a scholarship worth €30,000. The number of applicants was very high, confirming the trend of greater participation by female than male researchers in recent years (61% vs 39%). In addition, participants in the 2022 call came from a total of 29 countries.

Projects were received in five scientific fields dermatology, endocrinology, fertility urology, pain medicine orthopedics rheumatology, and the special category for 2022 dedicated to Healthy Aging.

Here are the winners:

Laura Yerly , Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Hôpital de Beaumont, Lausanne University Hospital Center, 1011 (Switzerland)

Project Title: Dissecting the cellular and molecular interactions governing perineural invasion in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients to identify novel therapeutic strategies

, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Hôpital de Beaumont, Lausanne University Hospital Center, 1011 (Switzerland) Project Title: Camilla Basso, Laboratory for Surgical Translational Research, Department of Surgery, Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale and Faculty of Biomedical Science, Università della Svizzera italiana (Switzerland)

Project Title: Fat-infiltrating microbiota: a new player in obesity?

Valentina Lorenzi , European Molecular Biology Laboratory European Bioinformatics Institute, Wellcome Sanger Institute, University of Cambridge (UK)

Project Title: Unraveling the temporal and spatial dynamics of the developing human reproductive ducts.

, European Molecular Biology Laboratory European Bioinformatics Institute, Wellcome Sanger Institute, University of Cambridge (UK) Project Title: Francesco De Logu , University of Florence, Department of Health Sciences, Laboratory of Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Oncology (Italy)

Project Title: tArgeted iNhibition of SChwann cell HORmone pAthway in GendEr pain (ANCHORAGE)

, University of Florence, Department of Health Sciences, Laboratory of Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Oncology (Italy) Project Title: Marco Fantuz, VIMM Advanced Biomedical Research Foundation; Department of Biology, University of Padua (Italy)

Project Title: Can impairments of mitochondria-to-nucleus communication explain age-associated decline of humoral immunity?

Julio Aguado, Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology AIBN, The University of Queensland (Australia)

Project Title: Pharmacological targeting of SARS-CoV-2 neuroinvasion and its long-term effect in healthy brain aging.

At the award ceremony, the scholarships were presented by Arturo Licenziati, President and CEO of IBSA Group, Silvia Misiti, Director of IBSA Foundation for scientific research, and Luisa Lambertini, Appointed Rector of the Università della Svizzera italiana

"Supporting cutting-edge research and projects to advance society and open up new avenues of scientific research: this is the goal we aim to achieve by renewing the call for the Fellowship programme every year" -explains Silvia Misiti, Director of IBSA Foundation- "We have been pursuing this commitment for 10 years now and we will continue to do so, because we believe in the talent of today's young researchers, in helping them become the scientists of tomorrow

IBSA Foundation is in fact continuing its commitment to research and young talent and is launching a new call for applications for the 2023 Fellowship programme. The next round of Fellowships will be awarded to 6 innovative and distinctive projects in the scientific fields of dermatology, endocrinology, fertility urology, pain medicine orthopaedics rheumatology, and the 2023 special category of "Healthy Aging/Regenerative Medicine". Projects dealing with at least one of these areas of research will therefore be accepted in the field of Healthy Aging Regenerative Medicine.

Another aspect that is different this year is the economic value of each scholarship, which has been increased to €32,000.

Candidates who intend to apply with their project can submit proposals on the dedicated platform no later than 31 December, 2023.

IBSA Foundation for scientific research

IBSA Foundation for scientific research was established in 2012 in Lugano. It is the main promoter of IBSA Group's corporate social responsibility activities. IBSA Foundation supports scientific research and promotes dissemination through education, art and science, culture, and health-related activities. Its vision is going beyond treatment, with full awareness of the importance of the benefits of combining treatment paths with participation in cultural activities. Its mission is to promote an authoritative and accessible scientific culture through science dissemination, international science network, and support for research. Among its various initiatives, IBSA Foundation offers high-level forums with internationally renowned speakers and scholarships for basic and clinical research in various fields.

