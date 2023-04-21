Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
21.04.2023 | 10:18
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 21

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 April 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,419.92p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,437.07p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.7%. There are currently 84,824,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733

21 April 2023

