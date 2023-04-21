Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 April 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,419.92p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,437.07p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.7%. There are currently 84,824,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

21 April 2023