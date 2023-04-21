The US authorities will offer new funds under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to build a clean energy economy, create new manufacturing jobs, and help families to save money on their energy bills.From pv magazine USA As part of the Biden administration's Investing in America program, the US Department of Energy (DoE) has announced a federal funding opportunity of $250 million to incentivize domestic heat pump manufacturing in the United States. This funding opportunity is the first to be announced since President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) in the summer of 2022, authorizing ...

