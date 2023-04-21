Researchers from Massey University in New Zealand have developed a robotic lawn mower with three 50 W solar panels and a 20 Ah lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) battery. Two of the PV panels can be retracted and stacked inside the robot. They slide out when it needs to recharge its batteries.A Massey AgriFood Digital Lab team based at Massey University in New Zealand has developed a PV-powered robotic lawn mower. The Sun Scout Pro features three fully integrated 50 W solar panels that charge a 20 Ah lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) battery. One of the PV panels is located on top of the robot, while ...

