Brazil has reached 20.186 GW of installed solar in the distributed generation sector. There are over 1.4 million residential rooftop systems, accounting for 10.204 GW.From pv magazine Brazil Distributed solar generation has surpassed 20 GW of installed capacity in Brazil. The country had hit the 19 GW milestone at the end of March. PV systems up to 3 MW in size classify as distributed generation in Brazil. According to data from the national electricity agency (Aneel), as of April 20, 2023, there were over 1.8 million distributed generation PV systems connected to the Brazilian grid, in 5,526 ...

