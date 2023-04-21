The Chinese manufacturer is offering six versions of its new TOPCon modules, with power outputs between 560 W and 585 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.7% to 22.6%.Chinese solar module maker GCL System Integration has introduced a new n-type solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. "Featuring an exceptional conversion efficiency of over 22.5%, GCL SI's N-type TOPCon is a bifacial monocrystalline module designed to deliver superior reliability and performance while reducing LID and LeTID," the manufacturer said in a statement. The new series comes ...

