Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DNV Supplements the Tender Offer Document Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares and Stock Options in Nixu

DNV, Press Release, April 21, 2023, 1.00 p.m. EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THIS TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. The global quality assurance and risk management provider DNV AS ("DNV" or the "Offeror") has on February 28, 2023, commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") that are not held by cyber security services company Nixu Corporation ("Nixu" or the "Company") or any of its subsidiaries, and the issued and outstanding stock options (the "Stock Options") in Nixu (the "Tender Offer"). The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a Finnish language supplement document (the "Supplement Document") to the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The Supplement Document relates to stock exchange release published by Nixu on April 20, 2023, on the CEO's unaudited review for Q1 2023 (the "CEO's Review for Q1 2023"), which the Offeror supplements the Tender Offer Document with. The Supplement Document and the CEO's Review for Q1 2023 are added to this release as Appendix 1. The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document is available, and the Finnish language version of the Supplement Document will be available on the internet at www.tenderoffer.fi/nixu/ and www.nordea.fi/nixu-ostotarjous as of April 21, 2023. The English language translation of the Tender Offer Document is available, and the English language translation of the Supplement Document will be available on the internet at www.tenderoffer.fi/en/nixu/ and www.nordea.fi/nixu-offer as of April 21, 2023. Advisors Nordea Bank Abp acts as financial advisor to DNV in connection with the Tender Offer and arranger in relation to the Tender Offer outside the United States. In addition, DNV has retained White & Case LLP as legal advisor in connection with the Tender Offer and Miltton Ltd as the communication advisor. Nixu has retained Danske Bank as financial advisor and Borenius Attorneys Ltd as legal advisor in connection with the Tender Offer. Media and Investor Enquiries Anniina Hautakoski, Nixu anniina.hautakoski@nixu.com +358 50 598 8304 Robert Coveney, DNV rob.coveney@dnv.com +44 7753 294 635 Leena Viitanen, Miltton leena.viitanen@miltton.com +358 40 7371 464 Information about the Tender Offer is made available at www.tenderoffer.fi/en/nixu/ and www.nordea.fi/nixu-offer. For administrative questions regarding the Tender Offer, please contact your bank or nominee where you have your Shares registered. About DNV DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider operating in more than 100 countries with the purpose of safeguarding life, property, and the environment. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, DNV has Nordic roots and a global footprint. The foundation-owned company employs nearly 13,000 experts to advance safety and sustainable performance, set industry standards and invent solutions for more than 100,000 customers across multiple industries including maritime, energy, automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare. About Nixu Nixu is a cyber security services company that has been shaping the future through cyber security for over three decades. The Company makes cyberspace a secure place and helps clients ensure business resilience with peace of mind. Nixu has Nordic roots, and employs around 400 of the best professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Romania. Nixu's experts are safeguarding the most demanding environments of some of the largest organizations in the world across all industries. Nixu's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 