Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) has appointed Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., the Kenneth C. Swan Endowed Professor in Ophthalmology and Molecular and Medical Genetics and the Chief of the Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, to their Scientific Advisory Board. As a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, his expertise and insights will contribute to the company's development of new treatments and therapies for patients suffering from eye diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, a rare inherited degenerative eye disease in which Kiora is enrolling a clinical trial for KIO-301.

Dr. Pennesi is a world-renowned expert in the field of retinal ophthalmology, bringing more than 20 years of experience in research most recently focused on inherited retinal disease. He has published over 150 scientific articles in the field of ophthalmology and has been recognized by medical and patient communities for advancing the treatment of rare eye diseases.

"We look forward to Dr. Pennesi's contributions as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board," said Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., President and CEO of Kiora. "His deep knowledge and experience complement and enhance the expertise already in place with our current advisory board members, and we are confident in his immediate impact in helping advance our clinical programs addressing rare forms of eye disease."

Dr. Pennesi added, "I look forward to working with Kiora in providing strategic input on the development of new therapies for rare and underserved ophthalmic conditions. Their investigational drug for retinitis pigmentosa, in particular, represents a promising and elegant approach to treating an inherited disease with a single therapy across hundreds of known gene mutations."

The appointment of Dr. Pennesi to the Scientific Advisory Board reflects Kiora's ongoing commitment to working alongside the best and brightest minds in the field of ophthalmology. By bringing together leading experts in the field and sharing knowledge, Kiora can accelerate the development of innovative treatments and therapies to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Pennesi attended the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering, and was awarded the Herman P. Schwann award in bioengineering for exemplary scholarship. Dr. Pennesi pursued a combined M.D./Ph.D. at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He received numerous awards while in graduate school, including the John J. Trentin Award for earning the highest GPA in his class, and the BRASS scholarship for playing an active role in community service. This was followed by a residency in Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Francisco, where he was awarded the Hogan-Garcia Award for having the best resident research project. In 2011, Dr. Pennesi received the ARVO/Alcon Early Career Clinician-Scientist Research Award. He is also the recipient of a Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) career development award, a Research to Prevent Blindness career development award, and an FFB enhanced career development award. He was awarded the Alcon Young Investigator Award in 2014 and a Residency Teaching Award in 2015. He has also been elected into both the Macula Society and Retina Society.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is being developed for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis ("OPRA"). It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase ("DHODH") with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with commercially available DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-301, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

