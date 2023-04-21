Fenix Outdoor: Fenix Outdoor International AG Q1 report

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2023

First quarter 2023-01-01 - 2023-03-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 181,860 (TEUR: 167,125), an increase of 8.8%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 31,236 (TEUR: 30,753).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 17,093 (TEUR:17,737).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 16,302 (TEUR: 18,114).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 10,570 (TEUR: 12,656).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.79 (EUR: 0.95).







Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2023-03-31 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.98 % of the capital.

Financial information

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 21 2023 at 13 00.

