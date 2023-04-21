Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114P8 | ISIN: CH0242214887 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 13:06
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fenix Outdoor: Fenix Outdoor International AG Q1 report

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2023

First quarter 2023-01-01 - 2023-03-31

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 181,860 (TEUR: 167,125), an increase of 8.8%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 31,236 (TEUR: 30,753).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 17,093 (TEUR:17,737).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 16,302 (TEUR: 18,114).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 10,570 (TEUR: 12,656).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.79 (EUR: 0.95).


Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2023-03-31 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.98 % of the capital.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 21 2023 at 13 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.