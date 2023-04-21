Around 90,000 of the accepted applications in the latest round of Austria's rebate scheme came from homeowners, and approximately 30,000 include the installation of battery storage.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian energy agency, OeMAG, has approved around 90,700 applications coming from homeowners in this year's first round of the rebate scheme for rooftop PV and storage. This number also includes applications left over from the previous year that were resubmitted and is related to PV systems not exceeding 20 kW in size. Furthermore, the ministry approved another 9,300 applications relating ...

