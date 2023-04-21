Brazil's distributed-generation solar capacity has hit 20.186 GW, with more than 10.204 GW of residential rooftop installations.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has surpassed 20 GW of distributed-generation solar capacity. The country had hit the 19 GW mark at the end of March. According to data from the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Aneel), there were over 1.8 million distributed-generation PV systems connected to the Brazilian grid across 5,526 municipalities as of April 20, 2023, supplying 2.4 million consumer units. Of the total 20.444 GW of distributed generation, 20.186 GW comes ...

