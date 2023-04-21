Global energy software provider Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) is pleased to announce the appointments of Katherine Hamilton and Ted Hill as Non-Executive Directors to its Board with effect from 1 April 2023.

Katherine Hamilton is a global clean energy policy expert with decades of experience in the industry. She is Chair of 38 North Solutions, Inc., a public policy consultancy focused on clean energy and innovation. Katherine has also served on and led several councils of the World Economic Forum, currently as a Senior Executive in Clean Power and Electrification participating in the Global Future Council on Energy Transition. She sits on the boards of several other corporate and non-profit entities, including Greentown Labs. Prior to her current role, she spent a decade designing grids at a utility, ran a building efficiency initiative at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, directed policy at the Energy Storage Association, and led the GridWise Alliance, focused on smart grid deployment. Throughout her career, Katherine has been a leading voice on energy policy, and has testified before Congress, federal agencies, and state legislatures on issues related to energy, innovation, and climate change.

Ted Hill is a seasoned executive with over three decades of experience in the automation and software industry. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Iconics, Inc., a group company of Mitsubishi Electric, where he leads the development of advanced automation software solutions for a wide range of industries. Prior to joining ICONICS, Ted was the Director of Business Planning for the Software and Controls segment at Rockwell Automation, responsible for annual operating plans, portfolio management, and acquisition integration. Ted served in various roles at Rockwell, including Director of Global Business Development and Business Director, Automation Software. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his leadership and innovation in the industry. He holds several patents and has published numerous technical papers and articles. He has also been an active member of various industry associations and advisory boards, including the Automation Federation and the Industrial Internet Consortium.

On the appointments, Brian Heery, Chairman of Smarter Grid Solutions, said, "We are delighted to welcome Katherine Hamilton and Ted Hill to the board of Smarter Grid Solutions as non-executive directors. Their extensive experience in the energy and technologies sectors, combined with their passion for driving innovation and sustainability, will be invaluable to our Company as we continue to lead the way in the development of smart grid solutions. With their guidance and support, we look forward to accelerating the transformation of the energy industry towards a cleaner, more efficient, and more sustainable future."

Katherine Hamilton said, "I am thrilled to join Smarter Grid Solutions as a non-executive director and look forward to contributing my expertise in energy policy and innovation to help drive the growth and success of the Company."

Ted Hill said, "I am honored to join Smarter Grid Solutions as a non-executive director and am excited to work alongside their talented team to help advance the Company's mission of delivering innovative solutions for energy grid management. I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience in automation and software to contribute to the Company's growth and success."

About Smarter Grid Solutions:

Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) is a leading provider of distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software to distribution utilities, clean energy developers and asset operators. SGS' products are used to connect, manage and optimize clean energy assets in power grids and energy markets. SGS is contracted to manage 1.2GW of renewable generation, energy storage and flexible loads for customers in North America, Europe and Asia. SGS' software has enabled over 500 MW of DER connection and delivered $400 million in cost savings and value to customers globally.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation acquired SGS in August 2021, and together with its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI). For over 36 years MEPPI has provided high quality critical infrastructure products and services to the largest electrical utilities in North America. Together, MEPPI and Smarter Grid Solutions will provide combined distributed energy resources management software and grid control products to enable electric utilities to respond to the energy system and maximize the performance from their electric grids.

