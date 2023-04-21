Anzeige
Concordia Maritime: Invitation to presentation of Q1 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 4 May 2023 at 16.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q1 2023 interim report and a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200723

After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3755822/2002191.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230421 (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-q1-2023-301804029.html

