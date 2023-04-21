Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232
21.04.23
0,761 Euro
PR Newswire
21.04.2023 | 14:24
Aker Horizons ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Aker Horizons ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice. Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/annual-general-meeting/.

The general meeting elected six shareholder-appointed directors to the board. Øyvind Eriksen and Lone Fønss Schrøder were re-elected in their current positions for a period of two years. Lene Landøy was re-elected as deputy for a period of one year, and Kjell Inge Røkke was elected as deputy for a period of two years. Kimberly Mathisen and Trond Brandsrud were elected as new directors for a term of one year.

The board of directors now comprises of:

  • Øyvind Eriksen (chair)
  • Lone Fønss Schrøder
  • Kimberly Mathisen
  • Trond Brandsrud
  • Kjell Inge Røkke (deputy)
  • Lene Landøy (deputy)

The articles of association were amended in accordance with the proposal.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com
Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91 51 00 00, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3756090/a00a164bbc9051b6.pdf

Minutes of AGM - AKH 21 April 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-301804036.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
