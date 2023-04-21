NTPC Renewable Energy is accepting bids to develop 1.5 GW/9 GWh of cumulative energy storage capacity on a build-own-operate basis anywhere in India. It will use the storage capacity to ensure round-the-clock renewable and/or peak power supplies. Bidding closes on June 16.From pv magazine India NTPC Renewable Energy is accepting bids to develop at least 1.5 GW/9 GWh of cumulative energy storage capacity anywhere in India, provided they are connected to the inter-state transmission system. The project will be awarded by competitive bidding followed by reverse auction and developed on a build-own-operate ...

