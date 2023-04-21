UNION therapeutics to participate at Kempen Life Science Conference

HELLERUP, Denmark, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION therapeutics A/S (UNION), a privately-held, multi-asset, clinical stage, pharmaceutical development company focused on immunology and infectious disease, today announced participation at the Kempen Life Science Conference on April 25-26, 2023, in Amsterdam.

Morten Boesen,

Chief Financial Officer,

UNION therapeutics A/S

+45 2381 5487

morten.boesen@uniontherapeutics.com



Sarah Toft-Jørgensen,

Director of Communications and IR,

UNION therapeutics A/S

+45 5385 3044

stj@uniontherapeutics.com

About UNION therapeutics

UNION therapeutics is a privately held, mid- to late-stage, pharmaceutical development company advancing novel treatment options within immunology and infectious diseases, two large and fast-growing therapeutic areas. UNION is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark, and led by an international team combining biotech entrepreneurs and seasoned pharma executives, with a track record of developing and launching more than fifteen marketed drugs.

